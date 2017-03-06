[EXCLUSIVE] Lenasia teacher investigated for sexual harassment

A mother claims the educator, who doesn't teach her daughter, has been making sexual advances on the teen since last year.

JOHANNESBURG – A Soweto mother has told Eyewitness News how her 14-year-old daughter has been sexually harassed allegedly by a 47-year-old teacher at a high school in Lenasia south.

The mother claims the educator, who doesn't teach her daughter, has been making sexual advances on the teen since last year.

She says her child is now afraid to go to school.

The teenager’s mother says on 2 February this year, her daughter came home from school crying and told her a male educator had interrupted a lesson being taught by another teacher, asking to see the 14-year-old girl in another room.

The woman claims once they were alone, the 47-year-old asked the grade 10 pupil whether she was still a virgin.

“When they were alone in this other office, he asked her whether she’s still a virgin and continued to say virgins are what he wants.”

She says before this incident, the teacher had bought her daughter lunch several times and also asked her to visit him at his house.

“He would sometimes buy her food. I don’t know why. He would always to tell her to bunk school and visit him at his house, but she didn’t do this, so he demanded that she pay him by having sex with him.”

Gauteng Education’s Oupa Bodibe says the department is considering placing the teacher on precautionary suspension, while officials investigate.

“Gauteng Department of Education can confirm that it is investigating a case of sexual harassment against an educator.”

DAUGHTER ILL-TREATED

The woman says she worries about her child’s safety especially after the teen was hit on the head with a brick by someone she didn’t know, days after the mother had approached the school about the teacher’s conduct.

She claims her daughter has been ill-treated by other teachers ever since it emerged the teen had complained to her mother about the male educator’s behaviour.

“This man is still working at the school, his life is going on as normal and other teachers know about this and are also now ill-treating my child.”

She says eight days after she reported the teacher to officials, her daughter was hit on the head with a brick while she was waiting for transport outside the school.

“On 10th February she was waiting for the transport that takes her to and from school when someone in another kombi arrived and hit her with a brick on the head.”

This is not the first time a teacher at the school has been accused of improper conduct. In January, Eyewitness News reported on an educator being found guilty of misconduct over claims he had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old pupil.

