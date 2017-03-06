'Dlamini’s failure to finalise contract with CPS a crime against humanity'

The Forum for Service Delivery says Minister Bathabile Dlamini should be arrested if grants are not paid out in April.

JOHANNESBURG - The Forum for Service Delivery says by failing to finalise a contract between the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and Cash Paymaster Services (CPS), Minister Bathabile Dlamini has committed a crime against humanity.

Over the weekend it emerged that no deal has yet been finalised between government and CPS to ensure that grants are paid in April when the current invalid contract expires at the end of March.

On Sunday, Minister Dlamini refused to answer questions on the crisis.

The forum’s Mbahare Kekena says Dlamini should be arrested if grants are not paid out in April.

“It's time for our country to take a good stance on our leaders because they are far from the community and it’s all about them. We’re saying it’s actually a crime against humanity and she must be dealt with – harshly so.”

Meanwhile, CPS says it will be finalising the conditions of its contract with its lawyers on Monday and it will then be up to Sassa to close the deal.

The current invalid contract between government and the service provider expires at the end of March, leaving uncertainty around whether 17 million South Africans will receive their social grants.

CPS’s Serge Belamant says as far as he knows, the only thing preventing a deal from being finalised between his firm and Sassa is a legal agreement signed by both parties.

“It takes them a little bit of time to do this and then typically, you’ve got to go through the agreement term by term to ensure that the attorney has not tried to be too smart and maybe written the terms in a way that it was never intended.”

WARM WELCOME FOR DLAMINI IN CT

Despite growing calls for the social development minister to be fired over the grants crisis, Dlamini received a warm welcome from delegates at a social security briefing in Cape Town.

Grant beneficiaries waited almost two hours for the arrival of Minister Dlamini, but they didn’t mind and appeared happy to see her.

Dlamini has again given the assurance that their grants will be paid next month, but she has still not provided details of a new agreement.

“In the view of our advisers, we have to apologise to the nation.”

She’s blamed the media for the confusion over grant payments, saying only black journalists understood the importance of social grants to their families.