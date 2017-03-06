Cops follow leads after 6 bodies found in Benoni

The bodies were discovered in the open veld close to a railway line in Benoni on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police say they are following possible leads after the murder of six men.

Given the lack of blood on the scene, police suspect the victims were killed elsewhere and dumped in the area.

The police's Mavela Masondo says given the area's history with illegal miner murders, they suspect the deceased were so-called zama zamas.

The bodies were discovered in the open veld close to the Van Ryn train station.

Police are still searching for the families of the victims.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)