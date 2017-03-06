Cops follow leads after 6 bodies found in Benoni
The bodies were discovered in the open veld close to a railway line in Benoni on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police say they are following possible leads after the murder of six men.
The bodies were discovered in the open veld close to a railway line in Benoni on Sunday.
Given the lack of blood on the scene, police suspect the victims were killed elsewhere and dumped in the area.
The police's Mavela Masondo says given the area's history with illegal miner murders, they suspect the deceased were so-called zama zamas.
The bodies were discovered in the open veld close to the Van Ryn train station.
Police are still searching for the families of the victims.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
CPS: It’s now up to Sassa to close the deal
-
Zuma nominates Judge Maya for Supreme Court of Appeal president post
-
Search for two missing Kuils River matriculants ongoing
-
‘Too soon’ to speculate on cause of fires in CT informal settlement
-
City of CT repairs almost 1,000 water leaks a day
-
Lonmin COO resigns
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.