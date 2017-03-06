City of JHB uncovers fraud amounting to over R7m at Joburg Market
The report explains how three officials at the market, along with their suppliers, defrauded the city of millions.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg has uncovered fraud amounting to over R7 million at the Joburg market.
It’s understood anti-corruption unit head Shadrack Sibiya submitted a report to Mayor Herman Mashaba last week detailing extensive theft, fraud and corruption.
According to the city, the report explains how three officials at the market, along with their suppliers, defrauded the city by misrepresenting the amounts of various goods received via its procurement processes.
The City of Johannesburg has now opened a case of theft with the Hawks after three officials at the Joburg Market were implicated in fraud.
The city's Tony Taverna-Turisan said: “A report [has been handed over] to the Executive Mayor Herman Mashaba detailing extensive theft, fraud and corruption amounting to R7.5 million at Joburg Market.”
He says the officials allegedly gave false accounts about services rendered by suppliers causing substantial loss to the market.
“In another one, a supplier was overpaid by R5 million and the supplier has close connections with employees from the market.”
The City of Johannesburg says the three officials have been suspended pending an outcome of an investigation.
More in Local
-
Calm restored in Olievenhoutbosch following a day of violent protests
-
#RandReport: Rand firms on improved risk appetite, stocks down
-
Preliminary investigations reveal Benoni illegal miners were stabbed, shot
-
'Dlamini’s failure to finalise contract with CPS a crime against humanity'
-
702 stands by decision to end #LumkaOliphant interview
-
Vrygrond shack fire displaces 25 people
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.