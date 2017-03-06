City of JHB uncovers fraud amounting to over R7m at Joburg Market

The report explains how three officials at the market, along with their suppliers, defrauded the city of millions.

It’s understood anti-corruption unit head Shadrack Sibiya submitted a report to Mayor Herman Mashaba last week detailing extensive theft, fraud and corruption.

According to the city, the report explains how three officials at the market, along with their suppliers, defrauded the city by misrepresenting the amounts of various goods received via its procurement processes.

The city's Tony Taverna-Turisan said: “A report [has been handed over] to the Executive Mayor Herman Mashaba detailing extensive theft, fraud and corruption amounting to R7.5 million at Joburg Market.”

He says the officials allegedly gave false accounts about services rendered by suppliers causing substantial loss to the market.

“In another one, a supplier was overpaid by R5 million and the supplier has close connections with employees from the market.”

The City of Johannesburg says the three officials have been suspended pending an outcome of an investigation.