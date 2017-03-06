City of CT repairs almost 1,000 water leaks a day
A Wetton resident says since December he’s reported two water leaks and has not yet received a response.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says it repairs close to 1,000 water leaks a day.
A Wetton resident says since December he’s reported two water leaks and has not yet received a response despite making about 20 phone calls.
His street appeared on the municipality’s list of the top 100 water wasters in the city, released more than a week ago.
Water and waste services mayoral committee member Xanthea Limberg says the resident’s call was captured, but ended up going to the wrong department.
“We do apologise. In relation to a list of properties we sent out, we didn’t include properties where there were queries, but because his request wasn’t properly captured in the system. His property wasn’t listed as a query and therefore made it to that list.”
