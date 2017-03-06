Popular Topics
Some Olievenhoutbosch residents determined to continue protesting

Police continue to fire rubber bullets into the crowd, who show no sign of stopping anytime soon.

Police fire rubber bullets and tear gas at angry residents during service delivery protests in Olievenhoutbosch. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
Police fire rubber bullets and tear gas at angry residents during service delivery protests in Olievenhoutbosch. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
414 days ago

OLIEVENHOUTBOSCH - Some residents in Olievenhoutbosch appear determined to continue their protest until late into the night.

Residents began their demonstration on Monday morning, demanding the removal of their councillor amid allegations of a lack of housing, corruption and other crimes.

After showing proof that she obtained her RDP house legally, a woman swears at protesters who marched from house to house demanding proof from occupants in Olievenhoutbosch. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN

After showing proof that she obtained her RDP house legally, a woman swears at protesters who marched from house to house demanding proof from occupants in Olievenhoutbosch. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN

At least three shops were looted and protesters have now barricaded the main entrance into the settlement with burning tyres.

Police continue to fire rubber bullets into the crowd, who show no sign of stopping anytime soon.

Some residents, who are only coming back to their homes, are finding it difficult to manoeuvre through the barricades.

Unverified reports suggest some protesters might be using live ammunition to hit back at the police.

One resident earlier said she’s didn’t understand why at least three foreign nationals’ shops were looted.

“If you’re protesting for something, just for it for that thing only; don’t destroy other things.”

Earlier residents pelted stones at the local councillor’s house and broke some windows.

Police are currently guarding the house.

