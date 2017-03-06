[FACT CHECK] How much do South Africans spend on data?
Africa Check probes a claim that South Africans spend almost 25% of their income on data.
Speaking to Talk Radio 702’s Xolani Gwala, South Africa’s deputy minister of telecommunications and postal services responded to a campaign that had people on Twitter and in parliament demanding that #datamustfall.
Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize said that decisive steps have to be taken by both government and the private sector to create incentives that promote affordable data.
“We have to be very concrete in looking at the percentage that people spend on data and then see whether it’s a problem or not. And clearly everybody is fully aware that at the moment South Africans spend almost 25% of their monthly income on this,” Mhkize added.
However, Africa Check has previously disproved the claim that South Africans spend almost quarter of their income on data.
The latest results from a long-term study conducted by the University of Cape Town’s Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit (SALDRU) found that the average household spent 3% of their income on cellphone use, including data costs.
South Africa’s national statistics agency latest Living Conditions Survey, released in 2017 and providing data for 2014/2015, found that on average, 3.4% of annual household expenditure was dedicated to communication, or about R3,509.
The study found that households in urban informal areas dedicated the largest share of their expenditure to communication costs (an average 4.6% of income, or R1,797), while households in formal rural areas spent the least on communication at 3% (or R2,270).
This article appeared on AfricaCheck.org, a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and the media. Follow them on Twitter: @AfricaCheck.
More in Local
-
Police find bodies of 8 more murdered illegal miners
-
City of CT plans more projects to bring residents closer to transport corridors
-
Rubber bullets & looting - Olievenhoutbosch protest turns violent
-
Outa plans to have Dudu Myeni declared ‘a delinquent director’
-
‘Social development DG’s resignation shows evil forces are winning’
-
Zim man's love of 'Muvhango' drives him to steal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.