Upington detective lauded for conviction of serial rapist

CAPE TOWN - An Upington unit detective has been lauded for his role in the conviction of a serial rapist.

In the Upington High Court last week, Andre van Wyk, dubbed "the bicycle rapist", was sentenced to four life terms behind bars for rape.

He was handed a further four 15-year jail sentences and two 5-year jail terms for assaulting and robbing three teenage girls between 2014 and 2015.

Van Wyk would stalk the women on his bicycle and then accost them with a knife.

He would then rape them before assaulting and stealing their belongings.

One of the young women was 16 years old while two other victims were 18 years old at the time.

It was the work of Warrant Officer Marius Struwig from the Upington family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit that led to van Wyk's arrest.

The 19-year-old was linked to the cases through DNA evidence. He had caused fear in Upington's Rosedale community for many months.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)