Upington detective lauded for conviction of serial rapist
In the Upington High Court last week, Andre van Wyk, dubbed "the bicycle rapist", was sentenced to four life terms behind bars for rape.
CAPE TOWN - An Upington unit detective has been lauded for his role in the conviction of a serial rapist.
In the Upington High Court last week, Andre van Wyk, dubbed "the bicycle rapist", was sentenced to four life terms behind bars for rape.
He was handed a further four 15-year jail sentences and two 5-year jail terms for assaulting and robbing three teenage girls between 2014 and 2015.
Van Wyk would stalk the women on his bicycle and then accost them with a knife.
He would then rape them before assaulting and stealing their belongings.
One of the young women was 16 years old while two other victims were 18 years old at the time.
It was the work of Warrant Officer Marius Struwig from the Upington family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit that led to van Wyk's arrest.
The 19-year-old was linked to the cases through DNA evidence. He had caused fear in Upington's Rosedale community for many months.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Dlamini reassures beneficiaries of grant payment on 1 April
-
Govt warned against inciting xenophobia
-
MKMVA to hold nationwide verification process
-
Cosatu: Bathabile Dlamini is no longer an asset to the Social Development Dept
-
Travellers urged to use Grobler's Bridge Border post after severe flooding
-
DA: Over 3,800 municipal vehicles at risk of being stolen, misused in Ekurhuleni
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.