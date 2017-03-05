Travellers urged to use Grobler's Bridge Border post after severe flooding
The department closed the Zanzibar, Platjan and the Pontdrift posts last week due to the recent heavy rainfall.
CAPE TOWN - The Home Affairs Department says the Grobler's Bridge Border remains the only post reopened so far after severe flooding along the Limpopo river.
While water levels at Pontdrift have dropped, authorities say travellers are still unable to cross the border.
Spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete explains: “This has been the situation for a while now and we encourage travellers to use the Grobler's Bridge Border instead of the other three for entry to Limpopo.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
