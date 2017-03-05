Probe underway after micro-light aircraft crash

It’s understood a pilot was burnt to death following the crash on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Investigations are underway to determine the cause of a micro-light aircraft crash which killed one person in Meyerton.

It’s understood a pilot was burnt to death when his aircraft crashed into the Suikerbosrand Nature Reserve on Saturday.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority says it’s not yet clear what led to the accident.

The aviation authority’s Kabelo Ledwaba says: “A team is investigating the cause of the accident and details are sketchy. We know that the aircraft took off in the Vaal area.”

