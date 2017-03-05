Popular Topics
Probe underway after micro-light aircraft crash

It’s understood a pilot was burnt to death following the crash on Saturday.

A man has been killed in a microlight aircraft crash on a farm in Suikerbosrand in Meyerton. Picture: Twitter @ER24EMS.
A man has been killed in a microlight aircraft crash on a farm in Suikerbosrand in Meyerton. Picture: Twitter @ER24EMS.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Investigations are underway to determine the cause of a micro-light aircraft crash which killed one person in Meyerton.

It’s understood a pilot was burnt to death when his aircraft crashed into the Suikerbosrand Nature Reserve on Saturday.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority says it’s not yet clear what led to the accident.

The aviation authority’s Kabelo Ledwaba says: “A team is investigating the cause of the accident and details are sketchy. We know that the aircraft took off in the Vaal area.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

