Orlando Pirates’ problems won’t be fixed overnight, says coach

Buccaneers coach Kjell Jonevret says the team’s problems won’t be fixed overnight and easily.

JOHANNESBURG - Orlando Pirates have now gone 10 games without a win in the league, with their last victory dating back to 22 November.

Buccaneers coach Kjell Jonevret says the team’s problems won’t be fixed overnight and easily.

Chiefs and Orlando Pirates played out to yet another draw in the Soweto Derby which ended 1-1, with goals coming from Joseph Molangoane for Chiefs and an own goal from Itumeleng Khune from Pirates.

Molangoane opened the scoring for Chiefs and then almost 15 minutes later an own goal from Khune, created by Thembinkosi Lorch gave Pirates the 1 point.

Chiefs coach Steve Komphela says the result is disappointing.

“You feel disappointment based on what transpired. It was a big match and it wasn’t easy. We had a chance in the first half and we didn’t take it. This is a game of small margins and we didn’t come to the party.”

Jonevret says his boys were impressive in the first half.

“I think we played good football in the first half. We created four or five good chances after four passes.”