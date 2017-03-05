'SAPS management still has a lot of work to improve safety in SA'

CAPE TOWN - While Parliament's police portfolio committee has welcomed crime reduction in some areas, some political parties say South African Police Service (SAPS) management still has a lot to do to ensure the safety of South Africans.

The quarterly crime statistics were released in Parliament last week. The report revealed contact crime cases, which include murder, rape and assault, declined by 1.9% percent between April and December 2016.

However, there's been a sharp increase in hijackings, house and business robberies, which collectively increased by 8.2% in the same period.

Parliament's police portfolio committee believes the SAPS back-to-basic strategy is yielding results, which it says is supported by decreases in the number of murder, assault and sexual offences cases.

However, concerns have been raised about rural policing and under-resourcing in far-flung areas.

The Democratic Alliance’s Zakhele Mbele says rural safety must be improved.

The Freedom Front Plus believes the increase of serious crimes in some areas is indicative of a crisis in SAPS leadership.

They say police have to implement strategies to address the problem urgently.

