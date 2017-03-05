'SAPS management still has a lot of work to improve safety in SA'
There's been a sharp increase in hijackings, house and business robberies, which collectively increased by 8.2% in the same period.
CAPE TOWN - While Parliament's police portfolio committee has welcomed crime reduction in some areas, some political parties say South African Police Service (SAPS) management still has a lot to do to ensure the safety of South Africans.
The quarterly crime statistics were released in Parliament last week. The report revealed contact crime cases, which include murder, rape and assault, declined by 1.9% percent between April and December 2016.
However, there's been a sharp increase in hijackings, house and business robberies, which collectively increased by 8.2% in the same period.
Parliament's police portfolio committee believes the SAPS back-to-basic strategy is yielding results, which it says is supported by decreases in the number of murder, assault and sexual offences cases.
However, concerns have been raised about rural policing and under-resourcing in far-flung areas.
The Democratic Alliance’s Zakhele Mbele says rural safety must be improved.
The Freedom Front Plus believes the increase of serious crimes in some areas is indicative of a crisis in SAPS leadership.
They say police have to implement strategies to address the problem urgently.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Some ANCWL supporters have 'full confidence' in Bathabile Dlamini
-
Home Affairs Dept monitors Limpopo River
-
Man perishes after his micro-light aircraft crashed in Meyerton
-
Commonwealth Games head visits South Africa to discuss 2022
-
Zuma directs Dlamini, Gordhan to solve Sassa issue
-
CT anti-xenophobia groups blame politicians for inciting xenophobia
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.