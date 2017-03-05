Popular Topics
MKMVA to hold nationwide verification process

On Saturday, unregistered veterans in the Western Cape were given an opportunity to verify their profiles.

52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans association (MKMVA) says it will hold nationwide verification processes of veterans to ensure every member in the organisation is credible.

On Saturday, unregistered veterans in the Western Cape were given an opportunity to verify their profiles.

The African National Congress structure says there has been cases where people falsely claimed membership, adding the verification process will help separate the legitimate claims from false ones.

MKMVA chair Kebby Maphatsoe says the process will happen in all provinces.

“We think we’ll have a credible number of members after this. We have been struggling with how to verify our members, it’s been a problem.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

