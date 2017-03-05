MKMVA to hold nationwide verification process
On Saturday, unregistered veterans in the Western Cape were given an opportunity to verify their profiles.
JOHANNESBURG - The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans association (MKMVA) says it will hold nationwide verification processes of veterans to ensure every member in the organisation is credible.
On Saturday, unregistered veterans in the Western Cape were given an opportunity to verify their profiles.
The African National Congress structure says there has been cases where people falsely claimed membership, adding the verification process will help separate the legitimate claims from false ones.
MKMVA chair Kebby Maphatsoe says the process will happen in all provinces.
“We think we’ll have a credible number of members after this. We have been struggling with how to verify our members, it’s been a problem.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Dlamini reassures beneficiaries of grant payment on 1 April
-
Govt warned against inciting xenophobia
-
Cosatu: Bathabile Dlamini is no longer an asset to the Social Development Dept
-
Travellers urged to use Grobler's Bridge Border post after severe flooding
-
DA: Over 3,800 municipal vehicles at risk of being stolen, misused in Ekurhuleni
-
Independent law firm probes roof collapse at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.