Mapisa-Nqakula promises to give feedback on Sandf deployment during Sona soon
CAPE TOWN – Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says Sandf deployment during the State of the Nation Address (Sona) will be addressed via Parliament's Presiding Officers.
The Presidency announced the deployment of 441 soldiers before Sona, for the week, from the 5th to the 10th of February.
This move generated large-scale criticism from opposition parties in Parliament.
The defence minister briefed the media earlier today.
Mapisa-Nqakula averted details regarding soldier deployment during last month's Sona saying the matter is before the courts.
“There are parties that have taken us to court.”
She has vowed an answer over the soldier deployment will be provided soon.
National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete indicated she had requested clarity on the matter from the Defence Department.
