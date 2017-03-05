[LISTEN] Talking to your partner about finances could save your relationship

Radio 702 | Garnet Jensen, Senior Director at TransUnion, chats about the significance of engaging with your partner about your finances.

JOHANNESBURG – Garnet Jensen, Senior Director at TransUnion, says it is an absolute necessity to have the chat about where you both stand financially in order to take the best steps for your future together.

She says to identify where your financial priorities match (or don't!) and to plan for future financial wellness.

A TransUnion US survey showed that more than one in three (38%) of engaged couples don't talk about their credit ratings.

