Dlamini blames media for ‘perpetuating Sassa drama', says no deal with CPS

Minister Bathabile Dlamini was speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Sunday where she reassured beneficiaries that they would receive their grants next month.

JOHANNESBURG - The Social Development Department said no deal was finalised with Cash Paymaster Services as negotiations were still in the pipeline.



Three years ago the Constitutional Court ruled that the initial contract with CPS was unlawful and should not be renewed after 31 March.

The department's Zodwa Mvulane said nothing was signed-off yet as details of a contract with CPS were being negotiated.

“A deal will mean a signed-off contract and a service level agreement and signed-off contract will entail the deliverables and the cost structure, therefore there is no deal in this regard. We are still going to follow our internal processes that will lead to the conclusion of this process with the signing of the contract.”

Tensions escalated during the briefing with Dlamini accusing the media of perpetuating drama around the Sassa debacle.

“It is the media that has been perpetuating that we’re not going to pay on 1 April,” Dlamini said.

Minister Dlamini strongly refused to answer questions on the resignation of director-general Zane Dangor.

Dangor resigned following "disagreements" over the payment of the grants, among other things.

“It’s a breakdown in the relationship between the myself and minister following disagreements on the management of the processes on paying the grants on 1 April, particularly disagreements on Sassa’s obligation in relation to the Constitutional Court,” he said.

Dlamini also said she would not be held accountable for Treasury's withdrawal from negotiations around the grants payment deal.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)