Dlamini adamant Sassa will continue working with Post Office

JOHANNESBURG – Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini says Sassa remains committed to working with the South African Post Office (Sapo), in the transition phase of establishing a vehicle for a payment method of social grants, to its 17 million beneficiaries.

Dlamini says Sassa has worked with the Post Office over the years and is still currently working with the utility.

The minister was speaking at a press briefing today, where tension escalated between the minister and some journalists over unanswered questions on the Sassa debacle.

She says among the six options put forward by the Sassa technical team, Sapo will be among the first team to work with the department to out phase the registration process, of beneficiaries which will be run by Sassa.

“The post office is the agency of the state and we believe all department have to work with Sapo so that we have an agency of the government that is strong.”