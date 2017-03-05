Dlamini adamant Sassa will continue working with Post Office
Dlamini says Sassa has worked with the Post Office over the years and is still currently working with the utility.
JOHANNESBURG – Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini says Sassa remains committed to working with the South African Post Office (Sapo), in the transition phase of establishing a vehicle for a payment method of social grants, to its 17 million beneficiaries.
Dlamini says Sassa has worked with the Post Office over the years and is still currently working with the utility.
The minister was speaking at a press briefing today, where tension escalated between the minister and some journalists over unanswered questions on the Sassa debacle.
She says among the six options put forward by the Sassa technical team, Sapo will be among the first team to work with the department to out phase the registration process, of beneficiaries which will be run by Sassa.
“The post office is the agency of the state and we believe all department have to work with Sapo so that we have an agency of the government that is strong.”
More in Local
-
Mapisa-Nqakula promises to give feedback on Sandf deployment during Sona soon
-
6 killed in Free State car accident
-
Mitchells Plain house fire claims 2 lives
-
Ahmed Kathrada stable after blood clotting surgery
-
MKMVA calls for review of ANC constitution into land restitution
-
Dlamini evades questions about relationship with Gordhan
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.