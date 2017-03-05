DA: Over 3,800 municipal vehicles at risk of being stolen, misused in Ekurhuleni

It’s emerged that the tracking devices in the vehicles are not working after the service provider deactivated the system due to the non-payment of over R6 million.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Ekurhuleni says more than 3,800 municipal vehicles, including emergency service cars, are at a risk of being stolen or misused due to a payment problem.

The opposition party says the municipality directed its technicians to remove the devices from some vehicles as they were preventing cars from being stolen.

The DA’s Ghaleb Cachalia says: “I spoke to a senior police officer who was driving one of the EMPD cars. He said they had removed one of the fusers which means the car cannot be tracked.”

