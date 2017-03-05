DA: Over 3,800 municipal vehicles at risk of being stolen, misused in Ekurhuleni
It’s emerged that the tracking devices in the vehicles are not working after the service provider deactivated the system due to the non-payment of over R6 million.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Ekurhuleni says more than 3,800 municipal vehicles, including emergency service cars, are at a risk of being stolen or misused due to a payment problem.
It’s emerged that the tracking devices in the vehicles are not working after the service provider deactivated the system due to the non-payment of over R6 million.
The opposition party says the municipality directed its technicians to remove the devices from some vehicles as they were preventing cars from being stolen.
The DA’s Ghaleb Cachalia says: “I spoke to a senior police officer who was driving one of the EMPD cars. He said they had removed one of the fusers which means the car cannot be tracked.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Cosatu: Bathabile Dlamini is no longer an asset to the Social Development Dept
-
Travellers urged to use Grobler's Bridge Border post after severe flooding
-
Independent law firm probes roof collapse at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital
-
Some ANCWL supporters have 'full confidence' in Bathabile Dlamini
-
'SAPS management still has a lot of work to improve safety in SA'
-
Home Affairs Dept monitors Limpopo River
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.