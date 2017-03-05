CT officials to euthanize whale on Sandy Bay Beach

Law enforcement agencies have closed Sandy Bay Beach while dealing with the matter.

CAPE TOWN – Officials from the Department of Environmental Affairs have decided to euthanize a beached southern right whale, in Cape Town.

Earlier, the city's Gregg Oelofse said the officials will take the animal's injuries into account, before making a call.

He says now the decision has been taken, and are waiting for further assistance.

“We are awaiting assistance from the explosion team and once they are on site they will decide how to do that. Once that is done we will try and remove the carcass off Sandy Bay.”