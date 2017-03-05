CT officials to euthanize whale on Sandy Bay Beach
Law enforcement agencies have closed Sandy Bay Beach while dealing with the matter.
CAPE TOWN – Officials from the Department of Environmental Affairs have decided to euthanize a beached southern right whale, in Cape Town.
Law enforcement agencies have closed Sandy Bay Beach while dealing with the matter.
Earlier, the city's Gregg Oelofse said the officials will take the animal's injuries into account, before making a call.
He says now the decision has been taken, and are waiting for further assistance.
“We are awaiting assistance from the explosion team and once they are on site they will decide how to do that. Once that is done we will try and remove the carcass off Sandy Bay.”
More in Local
-
MKMVA calls for review of ANC constitution into land restitution
-
Dlamini evades questions about relationship with Gordhan
-
[LISTEN] Talking to your partner about finances could save your relationship
-
Dlamini blames media for ‘perpetuating Sassa drama', says no deal with CPS
-
Probe underway after micro-light aircraft crash
-
Award-winning filmmakers Beverley & Dereck Joubert attacked by buffalo
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.