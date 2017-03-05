Cosatu: Bathabile Dlamini is no longer an asset to the Social Development Dept

The trade union federation says the resignation of Zane Dangor is an indication that minister is a liability to the department.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says the resignation of Zane Dangor as the Social Development Department director-general is an indication that minister Bathabile Dlamini is a liability to the department.

The trade union federation says the reasons behind Dangor's resignation shows the minister is not the solution to the problem surrounding social grants.

Dangor says he resigned following disagreements over the payment of the grants, among other things.

“It’s a breakdown in the relationship between the myself and minister following disagreements on the management of the processes on paying the grants on 1 April, particularly disagreements on Sassa’s obligation in relation to the Constitutional Court.”

Cosatu says it hopes President Jacob Zuma will realise the future of the African National Congress is dependent on how it behaves when presented with scandals, such as social grants.

The federation's Sizwe Pamla says minister Dlamini is no longer an asset to the department, adding that there needs to be an investigation into the crisis.

“This tells us the minister has no solution to problem. There was a deliberate attempt to ignore the decision by the court.”

OPPOSITION SLAMS DLAMINI

As the department prepares to brief the media on the status of the social grant payment system on Sunday morning, a number of opposition parties have called on Dlamini to step down.

The Democratic Alliance’s shadow minister for social development, Bridget Masango, says Dangor’s resignation is confirmation Dlamini has failed in her duties.

“Key leaders are not in the department or Sassa, so we have received this news as yet another confirmation that the minister has failed.”

Congress of the People’s Dennis Bloem says Dangor should not leave his position in silence and must speak out about what has been happening at Sassa and the Department.

“He must come out and tell the country what’s happening in the Department of Social Development.”

CONTRACT UNLAWFUL

Dangor's resignation came just hours after the South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) and the department accepted responsibility for the social grants debacle, which could see millions of South Africans without grants come 1 April.

The department's contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS), which was declared unlawful, comes to an end this month.

In 2014, the Constitutional Court found that the contract with CPS was invalid, because a proper procurement process was not followed. This means the department and Sassa officials did not find an alternative solution since the ruling in 2014.

The standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) says when the contract with CPS had been declared unlawful by the Constitutional Court, Sassa and the department were supposed to disassociate with the tender.

Public accounts chairperson Themba Godi says: “The minister does not seem to care. The way in which this thing is being handled does call into question whether those involved are fit to hold office.”

The Presidency released a statement on Saturday confirming President Jacob Zuma met with Dlamini and Finance Minister Pravin Gorham on Saturday. He says the debacle is solvable and has directed both ministers to mandate technical teams to deal with the matter.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)