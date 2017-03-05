Award-winning filmmakers Beverley & Dereck Joubert attacked by buffalo

The Jouberts have been filming, researching and exploring Africa for over 30 years.

CAPE TOWN – Award-winning filmmakers and wildlife conservationists Beverley and Dereck Joubert were attacked by a buffalo in Okavango.

They have founded the Big Cats Initiative, together with National Geographic, which currently funds 39 grants in 17 countries for the conservation of big cats.

Dereck made the announcement of the attack via their social media page, saying they were “charged by a buffalo” and Beverly was seriously injured following the incident. She is currently in a stable condition in hospital.