6 killed in Free State car accident

JOHANNESBURG – Six people have been killed and four others injured in a multiple pile-up on the N8 near Botshabelo in the Free State.

It’s understood two vehicles initially collided head on and caused three other cars to crash into the wreckage.

Traffic spokesperson Kabelo Moloabi says all the injured were transported to the nearby hospital for medical treatment.

“Six people, four females and two males, lost their lives. Four others were injured and transported to hospital.”