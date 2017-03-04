Popular Topics
Trevor Noah is now a TIME magazine ‘next generation leader’

As usual, Trevor Noah has made many people proud to be South African.

Trevor Noah. Picture: Gavin Bond/The Daily Show
Trevor Noah. Picture: Gavin Bond/The Daily Show
10 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – South African funny man Trevor Noah has been named a TIME magazine next generation leader.

The comedian is one of 10 people who made the list, which includes artists, athletes and entrepreneurs.

The magazine has praised Noah for his work as the Daily Show host while calling him “the master of the eloquent Trump-takedown”.

“Since his debut in 2015, the South African comedian has more than doubled the show's international reach and he has now become the master of the eloquent Trump-takedown,” TIME said on Instagram.

The comedian praised his mother and said he inherited his sense of humour from her.

