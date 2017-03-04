#SowetoDerby: Chiefs and Pirates play to yet another draw

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates played out to yet another draw in the Soweto Derby as it ended 1-1 at FNB Stadium.

FNB STADIUM – Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates played out to yet another draw in the Soweto Derby as it ended 1-1 at FNB Stadium.

Joseph Molangoane opened the scoring for Chiefs and then almost 15 minutes later an own goal from Itumeleng Khune, created by Thembinkosi Lorch gave Pirates the 1 point.

Chiefs coach Steve Komphela says the result is disappointing.

“You feel disappointed based on what transpired, it’s a big match so it wasn’t going to be easy. This is a game of small margins and we didn’t come to the party.”



Pirates coach Kjell Jonevret says his boys were impressive in the first half.

“I thought we played really good football for the first half, we created five good chances. When they scored it was soft and was the first time they had a chance. 1-1 is okay.”

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)