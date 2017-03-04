Popular Topics
Social Development DG resigns amid Sassa crisis

Zane Dangor, the Department of Social Development's director-general, has stepped down.

A Sassa card. Picture: Supplied
A Sassa card. Picture: Supplied
Katleho Sekhotho one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Social Development's director-general Zane Dangor has resigned.

Dangor's resignation comes just hours after the South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) and the department accepted responsibility for the social grants debacle, which could see millions of South Africans without grants come 1 April.

The department's contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS), which was declared unlawful, comes to an end this month.

Dangor says one of the reasons he resigned is that there were major disagreements over the payment of the grants.

“It’s a breakdown in the relationship between the myself and minister following disagreements on the management of the processes on paying the grants on 1 April, particularly disagreements on Sassa’s obligation in relation to the Constitutional Court.”

Dangor says he submitted his resignation on Friday and is “not sure” whether Dlamini received the document.

In 2014, the Constitutional Court found that the contract with CPS was invalid, because a proper procurement process was not followed.

Earlier this week Parliament's standing committee on public accounts lambasted the department and Sassa officials for not finding an alternative solution since the ruling in 2014.

Meanwhile, the department’s Lumka Oliphant says the minister has no reason to address the nation yet as grants for March have been paid and she will make a public address when the time is right.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

