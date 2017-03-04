Popular Topics
Sassa crisis: Social Development Dept defends Dlamini

Minister Bathabile Dlamini has come under scrutiny for not attending Parliament's recent Scopa meeting.

FILE: Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: GCIS.
12 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Social Development Department says while Minister Bathabile Dlamini has not publicly addressed the South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant crisis, she has been playing a pivotal role in negotiations with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS).

Dlamini has come under scrutiny for not attending Parliament's recent standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) meeting.

On Thursday, Sassa approached the Constitutional Court with an application to have CPS continue as the distributor for social grants.

Social Development spokesperson Lumka Oliphant says minister Dlamini has no reason to address the nation yet as grants for March have been paid.

“On 1 March grant beneficiaries receive their money, there’s no money that’s owed to beneficiaries. People are talking about something that has not happened. The minister is busy with negotiations with CPS.”

She says the minister will make a public address when the time is right.

“The minister will address South Africa when all this process has been concluded.”

Dlamini has been summoned to Parliament’s Scopa meeting on Tuesday, however there is no indication that she will be attending.

The South African Human Rights Commission has also requested a meeting with Dlamini.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

