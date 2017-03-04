Popular Topics
Go

NC serial rapist slapped with 4 life sentences

Andre Van Wyk, 19, will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being found guilty of attacking three teenagers.

Gavel on cuffs. Picture: SAPS
Gavel on cuffs. Picture: SAPS
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – A Northern Cape serial rapist will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being found guilty of attacking three teenagers.

Andre Van Wyk - has been dubbed the "Bicycle rapist" - as he would follow his victims on a bicycle, attack them with a knife and rape them multiple times.

The 19-year-old was given four life sentences and four 15-year jail terms in the Upington High Court earlier this week.

Van Wyk was also sentenced to two five-year jail terms for assaulting and robbing his victims.

These sentences will run concurrently with the four life sentences.

The 19-year-old stalked young women, raped and robbed them of their belongings between 2014 and 2015.

He was linked to the crimes through DNA evidence and eventually pleaded guilty to his crimes in court.

Police say the court classified him as a "serial rapist" due to the nature of his offences.

Upington detectives have been praised for tracking Van Wyk down and ensuring his conviction.

