Man perishes after his micro-light aircraft crashed in Meyerton

The owner of a farm informed the Midvaal fire department of the crash after hearing a loud explosion.

A man has been killed in a microlight aircraft crash on a farm in Suikerbosrand in Meyerton. Picture: Twitter @ER24EMS.
A man has been killed in a microlight aircraft crash on a farm in Suikerbosrand in Meyerton. Picture: Twitter @ER24EMS.
47 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – A man has burnt to death after his micro-light aircraft crashed on a Suikerbosrand farm in Meyerton in the Midvaal.

The owner of a farm informed the Midvaal fire department of the crash after hearing a loud explosion in the early hours of this morning.

The cause of the incident is not yet known.

ER24 spokesperson Annine Dormehl said, “Paramedics found the pilot burnt to death.”

