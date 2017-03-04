Man perishes after his micro-light aircraft crashed in Meyerton

JOHANNESBURG – A man has burnt to death after his micro-light aircraft crashed on a Suikerbosrand farm in Meyerton in the Midvaal.

The owner of a farm informed the Midvaal fire department of the crash after hearing a loud explosion in the early hours of this morning.

The cause of the incident is not yet known.

ER24 spokesperson Annine Dormehl said, “Paramedics found the pilot burnt to death.”