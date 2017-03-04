JRA monitors areas likely to have blocked drains amid flooding warning
This week has seen heavy downpours affecting traffic in parts of Gauteng, including Randburg, Roodeport and Alberton, where 20 houses were also damaged.
JOHANNESBURG - With the South African Weather Service warning of possible localised flooding this weekend, the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) says it will be monitoring areas which are prone to have blocked drains.
The Home Affairs Department has also confirmed that three border posts in Limpopo have also been closed due to the heavy downpours.
The JRA’s Sean Phillip says: “Some citizens in the city are using the storm water outlets as rubbish bins and they get filled up with rubbish soon after we clear them out.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
