Home Affairs Dept monitors Limpopo River
The department says it’s monitoring the Limpopo River water levels while three of its ports of entry remain closed.
JOHANNESBURG – The Home Affairs Department says it’s closely monitoring the water level of Limpopo River while three of its ports of entry remain closed, in that province, due to over flooding.
The department has closed the Zanzibar, Platjan and the Pont b cDrift ports of entry.
It says water at Platjan has been covering the nearby bridge since 24 February with travellers unable to cross the border.
The department says it will only open these ports of entry once it’s safe for people to cross the border.
Home affairs’ spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete said, “We are encouraging travellers to use the Makopong port of entry to ensure they are not put at risk because of the high levels of water.”
