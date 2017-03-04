CT groups march against xenophobia

Activist groups including Sonke Gender Justice and UNIFAM are marching in the streets of CT after xenophobic attacks in Tshwane.

CAPE TOWN – A group of Capetonians are rallying against xenophobia calling for the government to protect foreigners better.

Activist groups including NGO Sonke Gender Justice and refugee organisation UNIFAM are marching in the streets of Cape Town, after xenophobic attacks in Tshwane.

They are headed to Parliament calling for, among others, that government have an inclusive attitude towards immigrants.

Western Cape leadership for Refugees chairperson Jean-Pierre Balous said, “Foreigners have been attacked because of who they are. There is no justification to attack and kill someone… we are here to say no to any attack against foreigners.”

Activist Shaheed Mahomed says it's about time South Africans speak louder against xenophobia.

“We remember the horror of 2008 where the xenophobia spread like a fire in the country so we don’t want that in South Africa.”