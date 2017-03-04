Constitutional amendments will be made after land audit, says Zuma
The president addressed traditional leaders during the opening of the National House of Traditional Leaders at Parliament on Friday.
CAPE TOWN - President Jacob Zuma says necessary constitutional amendments will be done once a pre-colonial audit of land ownership has been conducted.
He says government has identified weaknesses in its land restitution and redistribution programme.
Addressing traditional leaders during the opening of the National House of Traditional Leaders at Parliament on Friday, Zuma emphasised the importance of land ownership in achieving radical socio-economic transformation.
Zuma says the land question is a central issue that's necessary to empower many South Africans.
He adds there are too many laws dealing with land reform which are causing delays and confusion.
“The fact remains that land hunger is real. This was not surprising as it was the fundamental question at the centre of the liberation struggle.”
Zuma stressed a single law must be drafted to address land restitution without compensation.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Scopa left 'disappointed' after Social Development DG’s resignation
-
14-year-old Soweto schoolgirl ‘was destined for greatness’
-
Trevor Noah is now a TIME magazine ‘next generation leader’
-
Top cops concerned by increase in 'trio crimes'
-
Proteas beat New Zealand to win ODI series
-
Govt to spend R46m on healthcare for mentally ill patients in Gauteng
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.