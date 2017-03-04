Constitutional amendments will be made after land audit, says Zuma

The president addressed traditional leaders during the opening of the National House of Traditional Leaders at Parliament on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - President Jacob Zuma says necessary constitutional amendments will be done once a pre-colonial audit of land ownership has been conducted.

He says government has identified weaknesses in its land restitution and redistribution programme.

Addressing traditional leaders during the opening of the National House of Traditional Leaders at Parliament on Friday, Zuma emphasised the importance of land ownership in achieving radical socio-economic transformation.

Zuma says the land question is a central issue that's necessary to empower many South Africans.

He adds there are too many laws dealing with land reform which are causing delays and confusion.

“The fact remains that land hunger is real. This was not surprising as it was the fundamental question at the centre of the liberation struggle.”

Zuma stressed a single law must be drafted to address land restitution without compensation.

