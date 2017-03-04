City outplays Sundowns to top PSL log
In an riveting and entertaining match, City captain Lebo Manyama scored his 11th league goal of the season to lift City to the summit of the PSL table.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City further enhanced their credentials as they beat defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 at the Athlone Stadium.
In an riveting and entertaining match, City captain Lebo Manyama scored his 11th league goal of the season to lift City to the summit of the PSL table, as well as doing the double of Sundowns in the league.
After a cagey beginning, City begun to manufacture some chances but their finishing let them down.
African champions Sundowns took control of the match towards the latter end of the first half, but they could not conjure up clear-cut opportunities like their hosts.
City coach Eric Tinkler made a brought on Sibusiso Masina at half-time, a positive substitution that bore fruit throughout the second half.
City’s bright start to the second half was rewarded just before the hour mark when Lehlohonolo Majoro flicked on for Manyama, the captain displayed the composure of a man who tops the PSL scoring charts and fired past Downs keeper Wayne Sandilands.
Instead of going into their shell, City created even more chances on the counter attack. Luckily their failure to convert some golden chances did not come back to haunt them. However, Leonardo Castro did have a chance with a header which he spurned just wide.
The home team were full value for their win, although they will feel their score line does not do their performance justice, as they sent out yet another statement of intent to the league.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
