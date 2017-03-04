Cape teens recovering after shooting

Helen Suzman Foundation wants answers from Zuma about NPA head decision
CAPE TOWN - Two teenage boys are recovering after they were allegedly shot in a gang-related incident in Belhar.
Police say a 12-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder while his 14-year-old friend was wounded in the leg.
Gunmen opened fire at a park in Extension 13 earlier this week.
The police's Frederick van Wyk says no arrests have yet been made.
“We have opened an attempted murder case for further investigation. The suspects are unknown and the investigation continues.”
