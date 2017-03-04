ANC in NW mum about validity of Brian Molefe’s membership
One of the documents produced by ANC members showed a bank stamp which reflected the office, instead of a teller number.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in the North West says it can’t comment on the validity of Brian Molefe’s ANC membership form adding that they don’t know who complained to FNB about it.
Last month, party leaders in Madibeng produced Molefe’s paid membership application forms from 2011 to 2015 as evidence that he had been a member in ward 29 Madibeng, while another ANC branch in Pretoria claimed him.
The former Eskom CEO was sworn in as an MP last month after the North West party nominated him to fill a vacancy in the National Assembly.
FNB says it can’t confirm or deny if it has suspended one of its employees over a deposit slip linked to Molefe.
One of the documents produced by ANC members during a media briefing showed a bank stamp, which reflected the back office, instead of a teller number.
Meanwhile, the ANC says it will meet with FNB to seek clarity on its investigation into the authenticity of the membership of Molefe.
