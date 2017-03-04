2 friends arrested for trying to defraud Durbanville licence testing centre
One of the men attempted to write the learner licence exam on behalf of his friend earlier this week, because the friend apparently has a sight issue.
CAPE TOWN – Two friends are facing criminal charges after they tried to commit fraud at the Durbanville driving licence testing centre.
One of the men attempted to write the learner licence exam on behalf of his friend earlier this week, because the friend apparently has a sight issue. The man had also completed the eye test for the applicant.
The men's plan was foiled when an examiner discovered what was going on.
Both suspects were arrested on a charge of fraud and appeared in the Bellville Magistrates Court yesterday, where they were released on bail of R2,000 each.
The City of Cape Town's JP Smith said, “An examiner raised the alarm after noticing that one of the people completing the test was not the original applicant.”
