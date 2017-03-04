14-year-old Soweto schoolgirl ‘was destined for greatness’

The Soweto girl's body was recovered after this week’s flash floods.

JOHANNESBURG - The 14-year-old Soweto girl whose body was recovered after this week’s flash floods has been described by her school principal as a star student who was destined for greatness.

Several parts of Gauteng experienced flash floods following heavy rainfall.

The teenage girl was on her way home from the Fort Hare Secondary School in Dobsonville when she fell into a storm drain system. A search and rescue operation was conducted, and her body was later found in neighboUring Mfolo.

Principal at Fort Hare Secondary School Leonard Mudabi says the school is mourning her loss.

“She was a disciplined child who did her work.”

Mudabi says the family, particularly her parents and grandmother, are distraught.

Concerned community members in Dobsonville spent the day watching the scene as rescue operations were conducted. Due to more heavy rain, the operation was temporarily halted.

The police's Kay Makhubele says police received a call to say the body was recovered in Mfolo almost 24 hours after she was swept away.

