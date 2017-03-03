Zuma won't be suspending Abrahams over Gordhan charges saga

In 2016, Shaun Abrahams charged Pravin Gordhan with fraud relating to the pension of Oupa Magashule but then withdraw the charges.

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma has decided not to suspend National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Advocate Shaun Abrahams and two other top officials who first decided to charge Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and then withdrew the charges.

Zuma also says he believes there is no prima facie evidence suggesting they’re guilty of misconduct that would warrant them being suspended.

Last year Abrahams first charged Gordhan with fraud relating to the pension of former Sars commission Oupa Magashule but then withdraw the charges.

That led to several groups claiming that Abrahams and the two officials were guilty of misconduct and not fit to remain in office.

The Presidency says president Zuma has decided to not suspend advocates Abrahams, Sibongile Mzyinyathi and Torie Pretorius.

But the statement appears to be ambiguous about whether there will still be an inquiry into their conduct and whether they are actually fit to remain in office.

Phone calls to request clarity are not currently being answered.

The Presidency does say that Zuma has now considered the submission from the three officials about why they should not be suspended, and has decided there is no prima facie evidence pointing to their conduct as constituting misconduct or lack of fitness to justify them being temporarily removed.

The decision to first charge Gordhan led to claims that Zuma was using the NPA for a political motive and the decision to drop those charges led to claims that Abrahams was incompetent.

Abrahams was strongly criticised for first lodging the charges against Gordhan, as legal NGOs said the facts of the case did not amount to fraud, and that Zuma had asked Abrahams to charge Gordhan to weaken him politically.

Abrahams has previously denied doing anything wrong and said that he made the decisions independently and based only on the law.

