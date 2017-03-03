Zuma calls for fewer laws on land issues & more unity
CAPE TOWN - President Jacob Zuma says there are too many laws in the country dealing with land issues.
Zuma addressed delegates during the official opening of the National House of Traditional Leaders at Parliament on Friday morning.
The president called allied for a united approach to deal with land redistribution in the country.
Zuma says a pre-colonial audit of land is needed to address land redistribution more effectively.
“Once the audit has been completed, a single law should be developed to address the issues of land.”
He’s urged political parties to stand together on the issue.
“Those of you in Parliament, particularly the black parties, should unite because you need a two-thirds majority.”
Zuma says government is looking into the possible redesign and establishment of the National Land Claims Commission as a chapter nine institution.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
