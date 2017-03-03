Wits medical school evacuated following smoke detection

The university's spokesperson says investigations into the cause of the incident are underway.

JOHANNESBURG - Wits University has confirmed that its medical school situated next to the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital has been evacuated after smoke was detected.

Spokesperson Shirona Patel says investigations into the cause of the incident are underway.

Patel says emergency services are on the scene.

“The source of the smoke is still being investigated and no fire has been seen yet. The Wits emergency response team and other services are on the scene as required. The building has been completely evacuated and no one has been injured.”

On Thursday, a section of the roof collapsed at Charlotte Maxeke injuring five people.