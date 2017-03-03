[WATCH LIVE] Police minister in Parliament to present crime stats

The latest crime statistics are being presented in Parliament on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Nathi Nhleko and Acting National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane are presenting the latest crime statistics to Members of Parliament (MPs) in Cape Town.

Follow the briefing here:

During the release of the annual crime statistics in Parliament last year, police said the murder rate went up by 3.2%.

At the time, Phahlane has bemoaned criticism of the South African Police Service.

He has told MPs that police were doing their best to help reduce crime and protect citizens.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)