Treasury ‘not part’ of negotiations between Sassa, CPS over grants
Treasury has released a statement saying participating in the talks at this stage would amount to a conflict of interest.
JOHANNESBURG - National Treasury says it’s not part of negotiations between the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) over the grants controversy.
Treasury has released a statement saying participating in the talks at this stage would amount to a conflict of interest, given that both Sassa and Social Department have publicly announced that they will approach the ministry.
Earlier this week Sassa officials sent shockwaves through the country when they told Parliament that no plan is in place to pay out millions of social grants, when the agency’s contract with CPS expired at the end of this month.
Sassa officials appeared before Members of Parliament (MPs) to discuss the matter last month.
The agency's contract with its current service provider was declared invalid by the Constitutional Court.
Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza is apparently sick and couldn't attend the meeting.
