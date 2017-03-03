[LISTEN] #SowetoDerby: Ticket price hike explained, but is it justified?
As Kaizer Chiefs gear up to face Orlando Pirates in a league match concerns have been raised about the price of tickets.
JOHANNESBURG - The Soweto Derby, the annual clashes between soccer kings Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, has a way of splitting the nation, ratcheting up debate and forcing temperatures to rise, despite some rather limp encounters on the field in recent times.
But this time, Amakhosi fans and Bucs supporters aren't only squabbling about who has the best players or who will come out on top.
Soccer lovers have raised concerns about a decision by Kaizer Chiefs, who are the hosts for tomorrow's Premier Soccer League (PSL) match at FNB Stadium, to raise the price of entry-level tickets from R40 to R70.
Huh!!!! From R40 to R70 for a ticket? Why has the price gone up, is it for all PSL games or just #SowetoDerby? @gwalax pic.twitter.com/WtSxlhoF5j— #PRASA PUSHA PANDA (@thulanimofoken3) March 3, 2017
@ThabisoTema I heard the R40 ticket is now R70. I can't imagine watching a dull game with 90% extra. #SowetoDerby can wait— Kalahari Mgibisa (@KalahariHD) March 3, 2017
@gwalax, I'm sure it's a lot more expensive to host the #sowetoderby due to high safety & security, hence the R70. We just love complaining— Jason Zwane (@JasonZwane) March 3, 2017
The PSL's Lux September says increasing prices for high-profile matches isn't out of the ordinary.
LISTEN: Lux September, a soccer fan & former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates striker Marks Maponyane talk to Radio 702's Xolani Gwala about the Soweto Derby's ticket prices.
Kaizer Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung has told Timeslive the club needs to cover the costs of hosting the clash.
She was quoted as saying: "The reality is that the stadium and the club must cover their costs and it is not an unreasonable amount.”
Motaung added that this is not the first time ticket prices for the derby have risen.
