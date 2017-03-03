Shares in Sarb 'not an investment purchase'
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the availability of shares at a briefing in Pretoria on Thursday.
PRETORIA – While the availability of 149,000 South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) shares for sale to the public has been welcomed, potential buyers have been warned it’s not an investment purchase but rather an opportunity to participate in the bank’s affairs.
Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the availability of the shares at a briefing in Pretoria on Thursday.
The move follows a High Court ruling made last year which directed some Reserve Bank shareholders to sell their shares that were in excess of the statutory limit of 10,000.
Kganyago hopes the sale of the shares will diversify the bank’s shareholder profile.
“Get a share of Sarb today and in so doing join the Sarb in so doing the economic well being of all South Africans.”
But Rand Swiss’s Gary Booysen says it’s not an investment purchase.
“You wouldn’t buy shares in the Reserve Bank with the hope of making a profit. As a shareholder of the Reserve Bank you get to discuss the annual report, you get to consider special business of the Reserve Bank and you do get to serve an a non-director.”
Reserve Bank shares deliver an annual, legally prescribed dividend of 10 cents per share.
More in Local
-
Gauteng residents warned of more heavy rainfall this weekend
-
EMS confirms search underway for girl (14) swept away in flash floods
-
Stadium management defends hike in Soweto derby tickets
-
[WATCH LIVE] Police minister in Parliament to present crime stats
-
Prasa to hand over report on Letsoalo's salary issue to transport minister
-
Former Oudtshoorn mayor found guilty of abusing resources
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.