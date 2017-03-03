Charlotte Maxeke roof collapse: Who's to blame?
Gauteng Infrastructure Development MEC Jacob Mamabolo has blamed the maintenance company for the roof collapse on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Infrastructure Development MEC Jacob Mamabolo has blamed the maintenance company at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital for the roof collapse at the main entrance in which five people were injured.
Emergency Services had to make use of shovels and drillers as they dug through the rubble on Thursday, removing those that were trapped.
After using specialist equipment, which included sniffer dogs, drillers and shovels, Emergency Services say they are certain that all people have been accounted for.
WATCH: Roof collapse at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital injures 5
Mamabolo says further investigations will be launched and that those found to be responsible will be held to account.
“The contractor, the manner in which they work, they need to be held accountable for the way in which they do their work.”
He says the company will pay heavily for its negligence.
“We’ve taken the decision to remove them off site with immediate effect.”
No fatalities have been reported.
WATCH: Gauteng Health MEC reacts to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital roof collapse
Meanwhile, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Thursday said the company hired to do maintenance work on the roof failed to assess its strength before piling weight on it.
Motsoaledi said the maintenance company should be held accountable for the roof collapsing and injuring people.
Sharing his sentiments, Mamabolo said, “We don’t think there was a preliminary check of the capacity and the structure of the building to carry that weight and that is why it collapsed.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
