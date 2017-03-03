R700,000 set aside to assist CT’s homeless during winter

The municipality's inviting organisations to apply for assistance to deal with an expected influx of people seeking shelter during the winter months.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has set aside R700,000 to assist homeless people this winter.

The money will be used to acquire goods for distribution to qualifying organisations.

The City's JP Smith says: “We are bound by the Municipal Financial Management Act, so we can only help organisations that meet the qualifying criteria. In years gone by applications were dismissed because of late submission, incomplete documentation and not having the type of facilities for accommodation purposes.”

