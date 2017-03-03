Prasa to hand over report on Letsoalo's salary issue to transport minister

Letsoalo was dismissed with immediate effect on Monday after he claimed the board approved his R5.9 million salary.

JOHANNESBURG – The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) is expected to hand over a report to Transport Minister Dipuo Peters on Friday about Collins Letsoalo's salary issue.

Letsoalo was dismissed with immediate effect on Monday after he claimed the board approved his R5.9 million salary.

Board chairperson Popo Molefe denied this and said proper procedures were not followed.

The Prasa board insists that it did not approve a R5.9 million salary for Letsoalo.

The board says that Letsoalo should have known his salary wouldn't change as part of his secondment.

But Letsoalo says this isn't the case and the board offered him what he was entitled to for the position.

Prasa has gone ahead and appointed a new acting CEO while the process for appointing a permanent CEO is underway.

Letsoalo insists that only the transport minister can revoke his secondment.

LISTEN: Letsoalo: I am still Prasa CEO

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)