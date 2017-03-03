Motsoaledi confirms move of Esidimeni patients to other facilities

27 mentally ill patients have just been brought into the Solomon Stix Morewa Private Hospital in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and Gauteng health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa have confirmed the move of more psychiatric patients from unlawful NGOs to other facilities in the province.

More than 1,300 mentally ill patients were moved from the Life Healthcare Esidimeni facility last year to various NGOs across Gauteng.

The health ombudsman confirmed in Parliament last month that at least 100 of those patients have died.

Motsoaledi says the patients were moved with the consent of their families.

“Patients have been accompanied by family members because as we promised in the previous press conference, we are not going to move anybody unless family members have seen where they are going and they approve.”

The moves come after health ombudsman Professor Malegapuru Makgoba found that all the NGOs where the patients were taken in the first place were operating unlawfully.

Makgoba recommended that the patients be moved from the illegal NGOs as swiftly as possible.

