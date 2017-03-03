More than 14,000 murders reported over last 9 months
The Police Ministry says this is 10 cases less than the same period in 2015.
CAPE TOWN - The Police Ministry says 14,300 murders were reported over the last nine months, which is 10 cases less than the same period in 2015.
Minister Nkosinathi Nhleko and Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, along with South African Police Service officials, briefed Parliament's portfolio committee on Friday on the quarterly crimes stats for the 2016/2017 financial year.
In total, at least 460,000 contact crime cases were reported from April to December 2016, compared to more than 471,000 during the last period.
National police management says it's concerned that gang violence, particularly in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape, is still a major contributor to the murder rate.
Collectively, the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape had over 5,000 murders reported in the period under review.
At least 143 murders in the first quarter were found to be gang-related.
The police's Norman Sekhukhune says gang violence in the provinces was particularly prominent in the first six months.
“There was a case in Delft where 31 people were killed in 31 days which we associated with gang violence.”
Some Members of Parliament have expressed concern about gang-related murders, saying it appears police are not winning the war against the scourge.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
