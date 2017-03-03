Missing Soweto child’s body found following flash floods
The teenage girl was making her way back home from school in Dobsonville when she was swept away by a torrent.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed the body of a 14-year-old girl who was swept away by flash floods has been recovered by community members.
Several parts of Gauteng were hit by flash floods on Thursday.
The teenage girl was making her way back home from Fort Hare Secondary School in Dobsonville when she was swept away by the torrent.
Principal of the school Leonard Mudabi says the girl’s body has now been found.
“After the police came in the morning and called off the search, some of the community members managed to walk through the river and we found the child."
At the same time, the Home Affairs Department has confirmed that three border posts in Limpopo have been closed because of the recent floods.
Spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete said: “There’s three border posts that have been affected by the flood occurring in Limpopo, they include Zanzibar, Platjan posts. This has been the situation for a couple of weeks now.”
